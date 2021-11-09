A Rusk business is giving some extra love to a local nonprofit and residents in need with a food drive this year.
For the Love of Nutrition on Nov. 1 started its drive that will run through the end of the month to benefit Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop.
Good Samaritan is a faith-based nonprofit food pantry and thrift shop that assists people and families living within the Rusk ISD area. The organization is funded through donations from community churches, residents and occasional small grants from the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler and the United Fund.
For the Love of Nutrition owner Jennifer Pacheco said the drive was put together as a way to give back to the community and, she is offering an incentive to participate. Anyone who brings a nonperishable food item to the store will be entered into a monthly drawing for $20 in store credit.
“The food drive, which I plan to host annually, is a way for those in the community to give back to an organization that does so much for Rusk,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco said she has been in need in the past and can relate to those who are.
“Lack of funds to purchase food is still an issue in this day and time, and I’ve been there,” Pacheco said. “I’ve needed a food pantry to make it through the month. Now that I’m in a position to give back, I want to help those in need.”
Pacheco said she hopes the drive will bring awareness to the nonprofit not only during the holidays but to help with longer-term projects like a new building.
“The Thanksgiving Food Drive perhaps won’t directly assist in obtaining a new building for them, but I think it helps to bring exposure,” she said. “They need sponsors, benefactors, donors, whatever it is that you want to call it. They have amazing plans for the new building, plans that I hope to be a part of as a nutritionist.”
In December, For the Love of Nutrition plans to host a “shop and glow” event that will benefit Good Samaritan and three other local nonprofits.
The event is set to include vendors, a photo booth, silent auction and a “rescue runway” event that will feature dogs in need of adoption. For more information or to donate, call (903) 245-9877 or visit the store’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fortheloveofnutritionrusk.