Southern Multifoods, Inc., a franchisee of several Taco Bells in the East Texas area, held its first Taco Trot in Jacksonville on Saturday. The event benefitted the American Cancer Society and included a Kid’s Dash and 5K.
Katrina Webb, Southern Multifoods, Inc. director of operations accounting and event organizer, said the company wanted to bring something unique and fun to the city.
“Participants are literally running for tacos! The Taco Bell Taco truck will make its first-ever stop in East Texas to serve free tacos to all runners," she said.
She said the cause was especially important to the company.
“Cancer affects all of us and Southern Multifoods, Inc. is always looking for ways to raise money to fight cancer," Webb said. "We have raised over 3.2 million dollars in the past 10 years to beat cancer.”
Jacksonville resident and avid runner Mike McEwen said he entered the race because it benefitted the American Cancer Society and the race was a fun way to participate in a healthy activity.
“It is a fun event. Running is also great for the heart, lungs and calorie consumption; the three main reasons why I run,” he said. “The $40 event fee benefits the American Cancer Society and a cure for all the forms of cancer is a very important objective.”
Mother of three Cynthia Mallard said she could not participate in the run but wanted to donate her time by volunteering.
“I want to give my time for my community. I’m physically not able to participate so this is the next best thing," Mallard said.
Joshua Jarvis, of Tyler, was the first runner to cross the finish line.
The 5K, which consists of 3.1 miles, began and ended in front of the historical Tomato Bowl in downtown with a route down Austin Street. All participants received a super soft shirt, finisher's medal and tacos.