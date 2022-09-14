Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced Wednesday a fourth location is on the way.
Ruby’s, a customer favorite, announced on a Facebook post their plans to keep expanding the franchise. The post didn’t announce a location yet but encouraged their clients to comment where they would like to see the fourth location of the restaurant.
The restaurant in August opened a third Tyler location at 3502 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 408.
Owner Ruby Abarca has two other locations around the city, and decided to open the third due to the high volume of people near the downtown area, and especially around Broadway Avenue, during peak lunch time.
Abarca started the successful business with just $21, selling food from her home.
Abarca worked 60 hours a week at her day job and focused on her food only during her one off day. It paid off when in August 2020 she was able to open her first restaurant at 2021 E. Gentry Parkway.
The opening date of Ruby’s fourth restaurant has not been announced. Find more information about the restaurant at rubysmexicanrestaurant.com .