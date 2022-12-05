The Rotary Clubs of Tyler have announced winners of the 37th annual Christmas parade that was held last week.
The parade, held Thursday, drew thousands to the downtown area to watch more than 100 entries parade through the city.
“We want to thank everyone who attended this wonderful parade and all the organizations that entered the parade and especially all the volunteers who helped make it a success,” the Rotary Clubs said in a news release. “We are pleased to announce the winners of the parade.”
Winners include:
The Best Holiday Theme: Life Church
The Best Band: Tyler Junior College
The Brightest Entry: Hospice of East Texas
The Spirit Award: Leslie Cain Realty
The Most Creative: Career and Technology Center
The Best Decorated Vehicle: Thrive Skilled Pediatric
Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. Its motto is “Service Above Self.”
There are still multiple Christmas parades set in East Texas. See the full list here.