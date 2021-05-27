After waiting about a year due to COVID-19, Rotary Club of Tyler members and city officials celebrated the 100-year-old club becoming a part of the city of Tyler’s Half-Mile of History on the downtown square.
On Thursday afternoon in the Plaza Tower, the city of Tyler hosted a ceremony for the marker honoring the service organization, which was chartered in Tyler on May 1, 1920.
The Half-Mile of History features about 60 markers of people, groups and places that have contributed to the rich history of Tyler and Smith County. The markers loop around on the sidewalks surrounding the downtown square.
The Rotary Club was nominated for its more than 100 years of service and philanthropic efforts to the Tyler community.
Dr. D.M. Edwards, 2019-20 and centennial president of the Rotary Club of Tyler, said the ceremony was initially planned for May 2020, but due to the pandemic the ceremony was celebrated a year later.
“It’s great to be a part of that wonderful group that’s given more than 100 years of service to Tyler,” Edwards said.
He noted in 1930, the Rotary Young Citizens club was formed to recognize outstanding male and female students at schools in Tyler and Smith County.
“We’ve been doing that since 1930 for the last 91 years and we published what’s called the white book that lists every honoree since 1930,” he said.
The club has given funds and support for major organizations of Tyler, such as the Literacy Council of Tyler, East Texas Symphony Orchestra, The Texas Rose Festival and Tyler Museum of Art.
Edwards noted the past Rotary presidents who are a part of the Half-Mile of History, such as Caldwell Zoo founder D.K. Caldwell.
The Rotary’s marker, which was installed this week, is in front of the People’s Petroleum Building between Caldwell’s stone and the marker for former U.S. Sen. Earle B. Mayfield.
Edwards, who has been a part of Rotary since 1997, said the Tyler chapter has 102 members and the club continues to pick up members.
“We’re just now able to celebrate the centennial of the club,” he said. “We’re delighted to celebrate the members over the years and look forward to doing more things for Tyler, Smith County and the East Texas region. We can say this is not only a great day, this is a great hour to celebrate Tyler and Smith County.”
Pamela Walters, current Rotary Club of Tyler president, said the celebration of the marker has been a day Rotary members have long looked forward to.
“It’s an honor to stand here as president. It’s the biggest honor to follow in Dr. D.M. Edwards’ shoes,” she said. “He’s been a magnificent mentor and member of our Rotary for many years. His example is one that we all try to follow.”
Mayor Don Warren, who is also a Rotary member, said he was proud to see the plaque added to the Half-Mile of History.
“One of the neat things about this plaque is that it’s not just in downtown. It’s a new downtown, a fresh downtown,” Warren said. “You come here at night and see folks out there eating Andy’s Custard or eating or having a glass of wine. Your marker’s in a place that’s not just downtown, but it’s a new Tyler destination. Thank you for all you Rotarians and what you do for our community. What you do is recognized and appreciated.”
The city of Tyler’s Half Mile of History program came out of recommendations from the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan, which includes a goal to “promote and display diverse aspects of Tyler’s history to enhance resident and visitor awareness of its importance.”
A digital tour is available by visiting TylerHistoricPreservation.com.