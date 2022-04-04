The Rotary Club of Bullard hopes community members will want to take aim this month to help the fund several projects.
The club on April 29 will host its second sporting clays shoot at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston to help fund the community Thanksgiving, which it organizes each year, along with other initiatives and to support local organizations like the Boy Scouts and local law enforcement agencies.
Rotary Club of Bullard President James Murphy said funds raised at the shoot will go back into the community.
“A few of them (the projects) include annual workdays to keep the park in good shape and functional for the Bullard Kids Park as well as working on an upcoming project of adding a handicapped park for kids with limitations,” he said.
Murphy, Republic Services’ general manager of the East Texas market, said the club is passionate about assisting the community in a way that is also fun.
“Like most clubs, we need to fundraise in order to continue our charitable donations and partnerships with other organizations in the area, but we want to do it in a fun way where anyone can participate and have a good time,” he said.
Entrants can participate as individuals or in teams of four in the 100-sporting clays event. Registration is $100 for an individual or $400 for a four-person team
For more information or to register, contact Jason Gregory at (903) 570-2411 or bullardrotarytx@gmail.com.