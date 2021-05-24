The 88th Anniversary of the Texas Rose Festival had a great start with the annual Rose Sunday at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden on Sunday.
Texas Rose Festival President Bruce Faulkner joked “welcome to Rose Sunday, second edition” after the attempt in 2020 was canceled during the pandemic.
“Our mission statement is pretty simple, to promote the local rose industry, celebrate community volunteerism, instill community pride and attract visitors to our incredible community,” Faulkner said.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren read a proclamation highlighting the historic 14 acres of the Tyler Rose Garden. He also talked about the new Rose City Complex which will begin construction in June when Harvey Hall is demolished.
Campbell honored Tyler Legacy graduate Nicolas Montoya, who was first-team all-state academic football honoree and will continue his education at University of Texas, Austin with the Texas Rose Festival Scholarship.
Vice President Coronation Thomas Brown thanked Frances Johnson and Catherine Hammond and many volunteers on the committee.
Duchess of the Rose Growers Emily Ann Milton comes from a line of duchess’ and said, “We are very thankful for the growers, processors and festival volunteers.”
She added, “Everything’s coming up roses again. Take the time to enjoy the beauty of the festival.”
Rose Princess Elizabeth Reid Walker said it was great to be able to have the festival in-person again.
“Throughout the years, I have seen how the rose festival brings the community together and this year is no different. I see the tremendous civic pride in Tyler,” Walker said. “I can’t wait to show off our beautiful city of Tyler this October.”
The 88th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival is Anna Grace Hallmark, who attends the University of Mississippi.
“I’ve been able to reflect on this great city. I had the opportunity to serve with the Tyler Growers, while helping PATH, the East Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. So many came together to help those in need,” Hallmark said. “I’m thankful for all the work of the Tyler Rose Garden team who have so beautifully made the Rose Garden shine. The legacy of the Tyler roses will continue and remember to keep Rose City strong.”
The court also includes 14 ladies-in-waiting and nine attendants to the queen.
The 88th festival will be from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17.