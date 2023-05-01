It was a beautiful day to stop and smell the roses in Tyler on Sunday.

Community members and supporters of the Texas Rose Festival gathered inside the Tyler Rose Garden Museum for the annual Rose Sunday ceremony, which is held every year to honor the industry that established the city as the Rose Capital of America.

To herald the new rose blooms of the season, Mayor Don Warren officially proclaimed April 30 as Rose Sunday in Tyler during the dedication service.

Warren read the proclamation and wrapped up his message by encouraging citizens to “stop and smell the roses, plant a rose bush in your yard, and visit the Tyler Rose Garden not only during this month, but throughout the year.”

During the Sunday service, Texas Rose Festival court members, officers, past presidents and queens, board members and volunteers were recognized for their participation and contributions to the festival.

Texas Rose Festival President Ron Schoenbrun said the festival’s mission is to promote the local rose industry, celebrate community volunteerism, instill community pride, and attract visitors to the community.

“I think we can all agree that the Texas Rose Festival achieves those lofty goals and is a credit to Tyler in many important ways,” Schoenbrun said.

90th Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Elaine Bryan said she is excited to celebrate another beginning of the rose blooming season at the city’s beautiful garden.

“On this Sunday, let us all remember our Lord and Savior who created these beautiful roses we celebrate,” Bryan said. “Historically the rose industry and our spectacular Tyler Rose Garden have played a tremendous role in putting Tyler on the map and have given our community worldwide recognition.”

The Tyler Rose Garden is the largest of its kind in the nation. From late April until frost, the garden blooms with over 15,000 rose bushes exhibiting approximately 600 varieties of roses. The rose industry, which began at the turn of the century in Smith County, continues today with over one-third of the nation’s rose bushes processed, packaged and shipped from this area.

Bryan said over 100,000 people from around the globe visit the garden each year, and she said she knows everyone appreciates all the work put into maintaining it to keep it pristine.

“They are talented and dedicated people who truly keep Tyler rosey,” she said.

Bryan also specially thanked volunteers of the festival, who “will spend countless hours to make the festival possible.”

“... The rich tradition of the Texas Rose Festival continues because of people like you,” Bryan said to volunteers.

90th Texas Rose Festival Princess Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender also spoke, noting how the festival brings the community together.

“I can’t wait to see what Tyler pride we show our visitors and city this coming October,” Cavender said.

Also at the service, the 2023 Texas Rose Festival Scholarship recipient was announced as Peyton Adams, who is a graduate of The Brook Hill School and current senior at Texas A&M University. The scholarship was established in 2009 and is awarded by the East Texas Communities Foundation to a Smith County graduating senior or current college student.

Rose Sunday was hosted by the family of Queen Bryan, City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, the Tyler Rose Museum and the Texas Rose Festival Association.

The 90th annual festival will be held Oct. 19-22. For a full schedule and more information, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.