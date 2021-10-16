In designing the train that accompanies her Texas Rose Festival dress, Queen Anna Grace Hallmark wanted to pay tribute to her childhood best friend with cystic fibrosis.
Her train tells the story of “65 Roses” that is often associated with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs.
“I wanted to incorporate that story to honor my best friend,” Hallmark said.
The “65 Roses” story dates back to 1965. At that time, Mary G. Weiss had become a volunteer with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation after learning that her three sons had the disease, according to the foundation. Weiss’s 4-year-old son Richard did not know he had the disease but he listened closely to his mother as she made phone calls.
According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Richard came into his mother’s room and said, “I know what you are working for.” His mother asked, “What am I working for, Ricky?” Unable to pronounce “cystic fibrosis," he answered, “You are working for 65 Roses.”
Today, “65 Roses” is a term often used by young children with cystic fibrosis to pronounce the name of their disease, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
At Hallmark’s request to pay tribute to the “65 Roses” story, designer Jacob A. Climer created 65 hand-made roses, embellished with stones and beads, and incorporated the roses into Hallmark’s train. Climer said the roses were crafted out of a mixture of new and vintage ribbons, velvets, organza and metallic fabrics.
“They surround her monogram and a bouquet of flowers,” Climer said.
The bouquet on Hallmark’s train contains 14 flowers. Each flower represents one of the 14 women who are serving as ladies-in-waiting this year.
“Those flowers are also the dresses the women are wearing,” Climer said, referring to each lady-in-waiting wearing a dress themed after a flower this year. “Each is a flower in the garden.”
Additionally, Climer also incorporated other elements, such as birds, a bee, a dragonfly and some greenery, from the garden into the train.
Climer said he is proud Hallmark’s train.
“It is very beautiful,” he said.