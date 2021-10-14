For the 68th year, the Palette of Roses Art Show is displaying and selling art of local artists at the Texas Rose Festival.
This art show, “gives people the opportunity to see artists' work that they might not ever see as well as support their local community artist,” said Diane Reis, secretary of the Palette of Roses League.
Being able to hold the Palette of Roses Art show in conjunction with the Rose Festival each year increases community awareness and support of things happening in both East Texas and Tyler, Reis said.
“This organization embraces artists of all levels, so it gives us as a league an opportunity to get together, grow in our experience and share our talents,” she said. “It’s just a neat East Texas community thing where we can share what we love.”
Artists of all ages and levels are welcome in the Palette of Roses League and participate in the annual art show, Reis said. Age levels are seven to 12 years and 13 to 18 years. All others are grouped based on their years of experience, she added.
This year Larry Kitchens, director of the visual arts department at Kilgore College, judged the art show. Mayor Don Warren and Texas Rose Festival Queen Anna Hallmark also walked through to pick their favorite pieces.
The Palette of Roses League aims to spread awareness of art and the beauty of it in East Texas, Reis said. The organization is looking forward to a great year of sharing art and increased growth.
“We’re just happy to be a part of the wonderful things happening in Tyler, Texas,” she said.