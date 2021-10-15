Kevin East, CEO and president of Mentoring Alliance, encouraged attendees at Friday's 88th annual Texas Rose Festival Men’s Luncheon not to focus on building current kingdoms but instead on building future kings and queens.
Mentoring Alliance is a Christ-centered, multi-ethnic ministry serving children and families in East Texas that provides afterschool programs, summer camps and dedicated mentoring relationships, according to the organization's website.
East spoke about being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in summer 2020 at 46 years old. He added that there were so many difficulties during this time, but the hardest was telling his sons, especially after they lost their grandfather to cancer.
Sitting in green chairs in a cold hospital room to receive chemo treatments is something he won’t forget, East said. For five hours every Wednesday, he would sit in that chair with numerous thoughts running through his head, some of which questioned if he would make it through this.
He made it a goal to run 6 miles every day he had to wear a pump on his chest for chemotherapy, which was every Thursday. Doing this helped him know he was still living despite the cancer drugs running through him.
East said he did this through 12 rounds of chemo and 28 treatments of radiation until he no longer had the strength. After two surgeries he was told he was in full remission, but things still didn’t feel normal.
He recalled to the crowd a day when he looked at a scripture above his fireplace which read, ”Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, my God, till I declare your power to the next generation, your mighty acts to all who are to come" (Psalm 71:18).
Reading this made him realize he was still alive and regain his purpose of living, East said.
“Are we busy spending all of out time, all of our energy and all of our passions building a current kingdom, or are we prioritizing our time, our energies, and our passions building up future kings and queens?" he asked attendees at the luncheon.
Looking at the Bible, one third of the old testament was written by a king, about a king or because of a king, East said.
Throughout this history, kings played a major role, he said. There were 43 kings, eight of which were considered good.
“Eight were good and the rest were bad, yet they were almost all terrible fathers,” East said. “What were they doing? They were building kingdoms.”
These kings had simple rules to follow, including not focusing all their time on money and women, but instead, “They watched over their real estate, their houses, their armies and their accounts receivable,” East said. “But you know what they didn't do? They ended up being kings instead of building future kings.”
Each man in this crowd is a king, whether they asked to be or not, he said. God designated each man to be a king of their homes and one day their sons will settle on the throne, as well, he added.
He added that when he thinks of his own sons and daughters, he hopes to teach them about who they are and how to walk in faith and serve others along with more to help them grow into kings and queens.
Fathers are a large part of helping children become kings and queens, but so are community mentors, he said.
East said he had a conversation with Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford around six years ago about helping children in the community and providing them mentors. They spoke about the lack of afterschool programs and summer camps.
Today, what started as a conversation between East and Crawford led to summer campus through Tyler ISD schools along with afterschool programs and mentoring connections.
Texas Rose Festival events continue through Sunday. For a schedule of events, go to www.texasrosefestival.com .