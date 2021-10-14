Visitors to the Tyler Rose Garden toured the grounds Thursday where they learned about the history of the garden while surrounded by the city’s famous roses.
The tour was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the Rose Garden along with the three botanical gardens, said Becky Wade, Smith County Master Gardener.
Before 1900, Tyler was not known for growing roses but rather peaches, apples and blackberries, Wade said. Once growing roses became a cash crop in Smith County, it thrived.
In 1912, the city of Tyler bought the land where the Rose Garden now sits to develop a park, she said. In 1938, it became a rose park around the time when roses became popular in Smith County, Wade added.
There now are more than 600 varieties of roses and around 32,000 bushes in the Rose Garden, according to the city. Colors vary from pink, burgundy, violet, orange and red.
The Tyler Rose Garden is a place where people from all over visit, including a couple from Chicago and a California native who were on the tour Thursday. It is also home to many events, including Texas Rose Festival festivities, weddings and more.
Along with the Rose Garden that is cared for by the city, three botanical gardens also are on the grounds cared for by Smith County Master Gardeners — the IDEA Garden, the Sensory Garden and the Shade Garden.
The IDEA Garden was officially completed in 1999, Wade said. IDEA stands for “innovate, demonstrate, educate and apply.” The garden has more than 600 ornamental plants in it, she added.
The Sensory Garden was created by the Lions Club before being adopted by the Master Gardeners, Wade said. It is designed for those who are visually impaired and features a green rose.
The Shade Garden, first created by garden clubs in Tyler, is home to 106 Japanese Maples and 76 different varieties, she said. The area is ideal for plants that like shade.
Tours around the gardens are available upon request, but specific tours are planned during the Rose Festival. Two more tours are set 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
For a full list of Rose Festival activities, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.