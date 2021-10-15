Garden connoisseur, author, television host and former magazine editor Bettie Bearden Pardee brought the historical and beautiful gardens of Newport, Rhode Island, to the 88th Texas Rose Festival Ladies' Luncheon on Friday afternoon.
Held at Tyler Junior College's Robert M. Rogers Nursing and Health Science Center, the luncheon celebrated the festival's theme of "Secrets of the Garden."
TJC also announced the college is partnering with the Rose Festival for scholarships to go to five high-achieving TJC students. The first recipients will be announced during next year's Texas Rose Festival festivities.
Pardee has written several books about Newport and its gardens. She's catered to the lifestyle interests of the upscale consumer for the past 40 years.
Her Newport home is the inspiration for her most recent books on lifestyle and design, and her new website, "Private Newport." She designed the Parterre Bench, which is designed for and named after her home on Bellevue Avenue.
She worked 11 years as contributing editor for the monthly American food and entertaining magazine Bon Appétit. During that time, she served as a creative producer and host of a segment for the 15–part PBS television series, “The Presidential Palate: Entertaining at the White House," which gave a glimpse into United States presidents at home.
Pardee began her presentation by noting how much respect for volunteerism she has seen within 36 hours of being in Tyler. She was honored to be selected as the ladies' luncheon speaker and thrilled to share her town of Newport, Rhode Island, which was founded in 1639.
"We are the only country that truly respects volunteerism," Pardee said.
Throughout her presentation, the author and garden connoisseur reviewed the seasons in Newport along with its gardens and real estate.
She noted as someone who grew up in Beverly Hills, Calif., the Newport winter is gorgeous to her, and the snow provides an excellent watering source for the garden.
Pardee said she used roses as a design element in one of her gardens. One of the tabletop designs featured in her presentation was a dragon made out of pineapple shells.
She thanked Rose Festival officials for the invitation and said she enjoyed her time in Tyler.
"I go home with a very full heart," Pardee said.