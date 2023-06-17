Team Virage, an American car racing team made up of Kevin Madsen and Tyler resident Lance Fenton, have a lot to celebrate.

Earlier this month the duo made Le Mans history by being the first cars to take the track for the iconic race’s 100th anniversary. In addition, Team Virage brought home the championship for the Ligier European Series.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an endurance-focused sports car race held annually near the town of Le Mans, France. It is the world’s oldest active endurance racing event.

Unlike fixed-distance races whose winner is determined by minimum time, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours. Racing teams must balance the demands of speed with the cars’ ability to run for 24 hours without mechanical failure, according to Fenton.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans was first run in May of 1923 and is so iconic Hollywood made a movie about the race featuring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari.

In a griping recap of the race, 24 Hour Le Mans reported the first lap saw Jacopo D’Amato, JS P4, make a mistake in the first hundred meters and another in the Indianapolis corner.

Marc Bonnet’s race in the No. 64 JS2 R ended after the first lap, and Steve Zacchia in the No. 50 JS P4 lost all chances of a podium finish after suffering a flat tire in the second.

Max Mayer and Natan Bihel in the JS2 R field were dueling for P1 when the safety car took the track 16 minutes into the race.

The round got back underway on the heels of a 28-minute neutralization, with all competitors taking advantage of the interruption to make their mandatory pit stops. Mihnea Stefan in the No. 48 JS P4 managed to climb from the fourth spot to the lead in the ninth lap. However, the driver found himself penalized with a pit lane passage for non-compliance with the procedure.

The safety car then returned to the track as a result of Christian Gisy’s No. 5 JS2 R landing in the gravel trap at Tertre Rouge. The race finally resumed for its final lap.

Simone Riccitelli went on the offensive at the expense of Kevin Madsen and staved off the latter’s attacks through the checkered flag. A stewards’ enquiry, however, subsequently reversed the positions and a five-second penalty pushed them down to second place behind American duo Fenton and Madsen, according to the 24 Hour Le Mans report.

Motorsport Director at Ligier Automotive Frank Tiné said it was a proud moment and proved sport regulations do matter.

“We are proud to count on very good international drivers entered in the series. Lance and Kevin came last year for the first time and from that time, the love story between them and Ligier started,” he said. “They are passionate and really professional in their approach, it’s a great pleasure to have them in the championship and trust me, they did everything right to get this deserved win, showing everybody that thanks to the Sporting Regulations of the championship, the best AM line ups can fight for the overall win.

“They can be proud of the fabulous job they’ve done, and that’s just the beginning.”

Fifty-seven Ligier cars were entered during the Le Mans week and Tiné said they all did well in what was the greatest event of endurance racing world.

“We saw great and hard racing, and worthy podium finishers,” he said. “But more than anything, we saw big smiles in the paddock; everybody enjoyed being part of this special event.”

Fenton said the event was peaks and valleys of emotion as the team was initially ranked second.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions as the win wasn’t announced until many hours after the race. Penalties were being accessed and we had no idea what the outcome was going to be,” he said. “They actually had us in second on the podium and then called us back to the steward’s office hours later to bring back our second-place trophy to exchange for first. It was wild how it all unveiled; I could not be happier.”

Fenton went on to say it was the most dramatic race he has ever had and the win feels like a weight has been lifted.

“The race was the most dramatic race I’ve ever had in my many years of driving; lead changes, safety cars, collisions all took place in multiple instances,” he said. “This win feels as though a weight has been lifted from my soul. To receive such a strong validation in racing is something so many spend their life chasing. There are only a few event and a few opportunities to become relevant as a race car driver, this is one of those events; after 30 years of trying it feels like I’m a race car driver.”

Teammate Madsen agreed and gave a nod to Fenton and his dedication to the race.

“It was super exciting to take an overall win in a 25-car field at Le Mans with Ligier and my teammate Lance,” he said. “He’s busy with a number of commercial projects in Texas through the week but always finds time to put in the prep for these events. His dedication and execution at this event is what helped us climb those storied steps to the podium.”

Team manager Julien Gerbi said there are no words to describe what happened in Le Mans with Team Virage.

“It was this kind of race where everything aligns together, and where finally the efforts of all are rewarded,” Gerbi said. “I don’t think many people expected an AM car to win an overall race, but the great pace of Lance and Kevin and a perfect pit stop put us in the right position at the right time; we are proud of what they did at the 2023 Le Mans.”

Technical Director Philippe Gautheron joked it was hard to believe Madsen and Fenton, over 40, could be young drivers.

“We are extremely happy and proud about Lance and Kevin’s win in Le Mans, becoming our third different line-up to win an overall race in Ligier European Series,” he said. “Who could have thought that two drivers over 40 years old would beat some young kids — yet they did with style and brio. We are excited about what the rest of the season can bring.”

This was the American team’s second year to compete in Le Mans.