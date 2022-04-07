After two years of disruptions due to the pandemic, Tyler and area residents will again be able to enjoy all the Rose City Farmers Market has to offer on Saturday when it opens for the season.
Rose City Farmers Market Director Rebecca Wilderness said after having to cancel the market in 2020 and make extensive modifications this past year, farmers and small businesses are ready to operate under more normal circumstances.
“After two years of social distancing, you will find yourself in a place of human connection and closeness,” Wilderness said. “We are so excited to bring our booths back together creating real closeness that we are truly craving. We and our families have all been touched by the pandemic, and this makes each day with the people in our lives so much more meaningful.”
Shoppers this season will be able to find local and seasonal fresh produce, grass-fed lamb, pasture chicken, pork, pastries, handmade jewelry, pottery, eggs, cut flowers, potted herbs and more, she said.
Wilderness said the market has 30 members and customers can on any given Saturday shop from 18 different local vendors with items made or grown within a 75-mile radius.
Wilderness said the market serves several purposes.
“The market provides a place for smaller farmers and businesses to connect to local consumers to grow their businesses,” she said. “One of the things we do for our community is to incubate small businesses. We are rooting for our members to grow to their fullest potential. Our market specifically is important because it is somewhere a Tyler local can shop where they know the person standing in front of them grew that tomato squash. There is no reselling at our market.”
She said the market’s location, 221 South Broadway Ave. in front of ETX Brewery, is also important because it provides grocery items in an area with no grocery stores within walking distance.
Wilderness said she also is invested in reestablishing free yoga at the market, something that made her feel "at home" when she moved to Tyler in 2016.
“The Market is working with Flow Yoga of Tyler, and I am sponsoring it until we find outside sponsorship to provide a one-hour yoga class free to our community every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while the market is going on,” she said.
Wilderness said the passion that drives the market is being a positive resource for the community.
“Our Market is made of real people really passionate about your health and success whatever that looks like for you. We don't do what we do to become wealthy; we do what we do because we believe it in,” Wilderness said.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, rain or shine, beginning through Nov. 19.
Wilderness said it will still be implementing a sneeze guard at the welcome booth and will have hand-washing stations at entrances to encourage good hygiene.
The market accepts WIC vouchers and will soon be accepting SNAP.
For more information, or to become a yoga class sponsor, email rosecityfarmersmarket@gmail.com.