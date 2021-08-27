Another candidate is adding their name to the list as a Republican for judge of County Court at Law No. 3.
Smith County Felony Prosecutor Trevor M. Rose announced his intention to seek the position on Friday.
Also in the Republican primary for this judge role are Smith County Assistant District Attorney, Tyler family law and personal injury attorney Cheryl Wulf and trial attorney Clay White.
Rose said his candidacy will fill a need for “a more user-friendly and efficient court that will be ready to hear criminal, civil, and family law cases from day one.”
“I can promise you three things: (1) litigants will get fair and speedy trials aided by prompt rulings on motions before the Court, (2) first-time misdemeanor crime will be treated seriously, and probationers will be held accountable, and (3) convicted offenders will also be held accountable to victims including full restitution when authorized by law,” Rose said.
He graduated from Abilene Christian University in 2004 with a bachelor of science in psychology and he is a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University School of Law (now Texas A&M). His legal career began in the private practice of criminal, civil, and family law in the Houston area, according to the announcement.
After coming to Tyler in 2012, Rose focused on indigent criminal defense before accepting an appointment as assistant county attorney in Cherokee County, where he gained experience in misdemeanor prosecution, civil, juvenile, and family law, the announcement stated.
Since 2019, Rose has served as a Smith County felony assistant district attorney in the 241st and 7th District Courts.
He has been involved in over 4,000 criminal cases in Smith County and Cherokee counties, managing over 3,500 misdemeanor cases from intake to trial, and presenting more than 525 cases to the Smith County grand jury.
Rose, his wife Courtney and two children Madeline and Henry live in Bullard, and both kids attend Bullard Primary School. They attend Glenwood Church of Christ in Tyler.