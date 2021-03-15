Smith County will begin roadwork today on County Road 431, also known as Jim Hogg Road, and will require a temporary road closure from U.S. Highway 69 to Interstate 20.
The improvements to CR 431, located in Smith County’s Precinct 4, will include replacing a bridge and several major cross-drainage structures, stabilizing and widening of the road base material and overlaying 2.2 miles of roadway with asphalt. Included in the project will be widening the road, new road striping and signage, and improvements to the intersections at U.S. Highway 69, CR 494 and CR 461, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said.
The first stage of the project will include the replacement of the bridge and a box culvert located between CR 4215 and CR 494. Closure of this section of roadway to through traffic will be necessary and will begin Tuesday, March 16. Road signs will divert drivers to take alternate routes during the temporary road closure. Davis said the road closure could take about six weeks, depending on the weather.
Additional closures for replacement of other drainage structures will also be required and notice will be provided before such closures occur.
Also included in this project are roadway improvements to CR 494, from CR 431 to CR 494, and to CR 495, from CR 494 to CR 492. The project will include reworking the base material and overlaying the roads with asphalt.
This is the second phase to improve Jim Hogg Road. The first phase, which included widening and overlaying more than three miles of CR 431, from Interstate 20 North to the Lindale city limits, was completed in 2019.