Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows COVID-19 capacity within a 15-county East Texas region has been above 15% for two days as of Monday.
If this trend continues for consecutive seven days, area businesses could be required to reduce their capacity.
The counties within this area, known as Regional Advisory Council G, are Smith, Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Based on one of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, if a region's overall COVID-19 hospital capacity remains over 15% for seven consecutive days, businesses operating with 75% capacity would have to reduce back to 50%.
Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts noted this statistic and other updates during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday.
NET Health provides disease surveillance services for Smith, Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Rains counties.
Roberts said the rise in hospitalizations are connected to people testing positive and then those who have severe symptoms later being hospitalized.
He noted though that everyone with COVID-19 doesn’t need to go to the hospital.
Following Roberts' comments over capacity, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran encouraged people to take actions to reduce the coronavirus spread.
He explained that if the seven-day mark was to be reached, it would take some time to bring the percentage back down.
"It’s going to take some work and time to get back below the 15%," Moran said. "We need to make good decisions today."
On Monday, NET Health reported 261 East Texans were receiving treatment for the virus at Tyler hospitals, which is a new record high.
"We’re moving into more substantial spread of the virus," Roberts said. "It really bumped up in November."
He explained that the virus is still within the community, and people should stay home when they’re sick, avoid large crowds, stay six feet away from others, cover their cough or sneeze, wear a mask and get a flu shot.
"We do not want people to have a combination of COVID-19 and the flu," Roberts said.
Roberts said NET Health is continuing to work with local hospitals and elected officials for the local COVID-19 response. Contact tracing and testing are also moving steadily.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha provided an update on the likely timeline for vaccine distribution. He said the vaccines seem to be very effective as they go through trials and scientific studies.
And while there is a sense of hope, McGaha reiterated there is still a need to "amp up those social distancing procedures."
McGaha said there is potential the vaccines will be available for certain groups by the end of this month. These groups include at-risk health populations, health care workers and long-term care residents.
He noted that further distribution will be an "incremental process." With the vaccine, there is a possibility of herd immunity, which is when 60 to 70% of the population have either been vaccinated or exposed to a disease.
"It’s a hopeful time," he said.
McGaha said health officials are relying on some expert scientists to determine the risk and benefits of these vaccines.
"Based on what I’ve seen, it seems to be effective and safe," McGaha said.