The sun brightened colorful canopies where local vendors sold artisan and handmade goods at Saturday's third annual Keep Tyler Beautiful Bee Day in the Garden at Tyler Rose Garden.
"I don't think people realize the ripple effects of the choices they make in gardening and landscaping," said Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator. "All those choices help bees and help our area. One in three bites of food you eat is thanks to pollinators like bees."
Keep Tyler Beautiful empowers people to care for the environment by providing community resources, education and volunteer opportunities. Its mission is to encourage community beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities.
The event was the culmination of National Pollinator Week and featured workshops about bees and starting a hive, vendors, food trucks, children's and art activities and a documentary screening about pollinators.
It's a chance to get people out and enjoy the outdoors as a family but also learn about the importance of pollinators, Garner said. The event was family-friendly and mostly free.
"I love to take my girls to different events and expose them to different things. Letting them see what the city has, and local things," Tyler resident Janika Bryant said.
Bee Day in the Garden is an opportunity to let children explore nature and the outdoors, learn more about how the world works and discover locally crafted products.
"We're encouraging shopping small because it reduces packaging, it's a little bit greener shopping and also we want the people who live here to be able to make a living, and we have a lot of wonderful products that they take their time and energy (creating)," Garner said.
Bryant said it's important to teach her children to interact with others and that there's another side to the world beyond what they see on social media.
"I love Tyler. It's a great place for the family," she said. "It's a family-oriented place to be, especially when opening your kids' eyes to different things."