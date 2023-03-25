As the saying goes: Not all heroes wear capes.
Some of them wear jeans and a red Bullard soccer shirt. Some wear just a simple collared shirt and ball cap.
But all heroes are selfless and brave and are often at the right place at the right time.
Six selfless and brave Bullard citizens rescued a woman who was trapped in her car, submerged in water after a crash last week. The citizens were honored Friday night during a special ceremony at Bullard City Hall.
“I had just gotten home from work and heard a loud noise outside,” said Bullard High School junior Drue Bowers. “It sounded a lot like a gunshot… and it’s pretty typical in the area but our neighbor started shouting that someone crashed in the water.”
Drue, along with her twin brother Derek and their father Troy Bowers, ran toward the crash and saw the car in the water.
Kyle Schneider and Sheane Congo, also juniors at Bullard High School, and Bullard resident David Isbell also came to the aid of the driver.
They all immediately jumped in the frigid water and helped get the car on its side, then checked for other passengers.
“I really didn’t take into account how cold it was… the adrenaline was rushing and we were worried about keeping her head above water,” Drue said.
The vehicle wrecked going around a curve near the intersection of FM 346 West and Olivia Lane before flipping over in a nearby pond, an area that is well-known for crashes.
“It is a really good thing they were all there when they were because who knows what could have happened,” Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley said.
After the call was made, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Riley was on the way to the scene when he heard from dispatch that citizens were assisting with the driver.
“I had scenarios being played in my head of more potential hypothermia, but once we got there, we saw what an impact these people had,” Riley said. “They were such a huge help.”
The Bullard Fire Department and EMS crews arrived on scene, eventually taking the driver to a local hospital.
“We certainly don’t want to create more victims but these heroes really were at the right place at the right time,” Riley said. “They listened well with the fire department, the EMS and they really came together as a team.”
Amy Congo, mother of Sheane, described it as a ‘humbling experience.’
“I am so proud how they all partnered together… and didn’t just leave it for just adults to handle. They saw someone in need and stepped in to help," Congo said.
“I don’t really think I am a hero,” Drue said. “I am just a regular person who wanted to do the right thing and help someone who needed it.”
However, much of the City of Bullard was grateful for their heroism, as not only did Bullard Mayor Shirley Coe announce a proclamation but the community got together and provided the humbled heroes with multiple gift cards and gift certificates.
“We live in a world where there’s a lot of bad things going on but we also live in a world where there’s a lot of good people with good qualities,” Riley said. “After being in the spotlight the last couple of weeks I’m sure they’re all ready for things to go back to normal. But the community is forever grateful for their bravery.”