All lanes of traffic are now open on Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road, city officials announced Thursday afternoon.
The northbound lane of Old Bullard Road north of Rice Road will remain closed until further notice due to repairs.
Rice Road was closed on Thursday, Dec. 1 when a sinkhole was discovered between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road.
City crews and contractors have been working on emergency repairs and replacement of infrastructure affected by the sinkhole.
The repairs were expected to take only a few days at first, but some things set back the completion including the location of telecommunication, fiber, gas and other utility lines buried in the area, according to the city of Tyler. Additionally, the weather, age of the infrastructure, and the depth to reach the bottom of the manhole also led to the extension of previously anticipated completion dates.
After the initial discovery of the sinkhole, further investigation led officials to believe a damaged stormwater line caused soil to be displaced into the storm sewer line and water to saturate the ground under the road. The stormwater line was near a sewer line and a manhole that were compromised.
The city called it a "complicated emergency repair" and said work had to be done in order to "protect the public and infrastructure under the road."
A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
Fortunately, no one was hurt, according to LouAnn Campbell, public works and utilities public information officer for the City of Tyler.
“We found this before anyone drove into it,” Campbell said last week.