Plans are in the works to revitalize downtown Tyler with an ultimate goal to benefit the community as a whole.
“I always wanted to see downtown (Tyler) restored to the way I remember it as a young person,” Tyler Mayor Don Warren said.
In the last decade, Warren said the importance of reviving the city's center has become important from both a business and quality of life standpoint.
On Jan. 12 the City of Tyler approved a more than $59,000 contract with Toole Design to come in and help develop a revitalization concept.
“I think this investment will help to make downtown Tyler a more friendly and fun place to be,” Warren said. “I think that spills over to the community at large.”
With the revitalization plans, one goal is to enhance the public aspects of downtown, such as green spaces, existing streets, new public spaces, investments and making it more multimodal friendly, said Amber Varona, Tyler Main Street director.
These plans will not only create a natural, public space to gather and hold events, but also aid in bringing in more investors, Varona said. Even with the talk of the revitalization plans, more private investors have begun coming in and creating residential developments, she said.
“By doing this we will be not only able to support the tourism and the citizens that are here today, but create a destination for downtown, for the entire area,” Varona said.
When visiting other cities, the first stop is often downtown because that is the “pulse” of a community, Varona said. The city wants to treat the “heart of Tyler” better because it is a historic area and a place everyone should enjoy, she added.
“I love the idea of restoring the heart of Tyler, having people enjoy it and making it a destination,” said Suzy Stjernstrom Shepherd, owner of Shine.
Shepherd believes revitalization will help bring more “character and a fresh feel” to downtown.
“When I come downtown today I see people shopping, eating outside, enjoying the space and the weather,” Warren said. “It wasn’t always like this.”
Warren said in the late 1980s and early '90s a lot of businesses began moving south of downtown Tyler into suburban shopping malls, leaving only a few businesses downtown. However, now residents have shown they seek a “vibrant” downtown, he added.
“There are lots of businesses and new residential property coming in, so to make downtown a true destination for our community we need to make sure we are investing in all of downtown,” Warren said.
He added that this not only includes making sure there are shade trees, green spaces and improved walkability, but there are also several “dilapidated” structures that need to be “rehabbed.”
The biggest issue Lance McWhorter, owner of Culture ETX, said he sees downtown are the empty buildings people are “sitting” on. The ability to revitalize takes effort, money, drive and people who care, he said.
“You have to care about downtown and help make it better through business and improving the empty buildings,” McWhorter said.
He said those who own buildings that have been abandoned for years should do their part in contributing to the improvements of downtown.
McWhorter said when he first opened his restaurant downtown it was difficult to get people to come out, but as more businesses were added like 1948 Coffee and Juice Co., Prime 102, True Vine, ETX Brewing Co., and more, people started coming.
McWhorter added that he would love to see more people create businesses in downtown and would help them be successful because, “I want this whole square to be alive and vibrant five to seven nights a week, just constantly booming, because that's what drives traffic, that's what drives revenue, that's what makes the city and the counties finally look at us and say, ‘we need to enable this.’”
Downtown Tyler spans from Gentry to Front Street and Palace to Beckham. With the revitalization plan, Varona said work will begin in the center of downtown and go outward in order to connect all around rather than starting on one side.
Revitalizing downtown areas became a national movement about 15 years ago, supported by Main Street America, Varona said. These revitalization plans in Tyler are recommended in the Tyler 1st Downtown Chapter, Downtown Tyler Strategic Plan and the Historic Preservation Plan.
While in the designing process, Varona said consensus will be gathered from the community and stakeholders to better understand what people want.
According to the City of Tyler, the downtown revitalization plans are expected to be finished by July 2022. The plans will be used to move revitalization forward and allow the city to develop construction phases.