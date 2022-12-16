Five Smith County elected officials were honored during Commissioners Court on Tuesday for their 133 years of combined service as they retire at the end of the year.
“We are among royalty today -- well over a hundred years of service,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said of all of those retiring.
Elected officials who were presented with a “Key to the County” included 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr., 40 years; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger, 40 years; County Court-at-Law 3 Judge Floyd Getz, 23 years; Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, 19 years; and Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix, 11 years.
JUDGE JACK SKEEN JR.
Skeen was first elected as Smith County District Attorney in 1982. In 2003, he was appointed to 241st District Judge and has been reelected ever since.
After graduating from Baylor Law School in 1971, he worked as Assistant Smith County District Attorney for one year and then became the first full-time City Attorney for Tyler. He was then appointed Tyler Municipal Court Judge, which he served for five years before being elected as District Attorney.
“I appreciate all of the people I’ve worked for and I’m talking about the people of Smith County that I’ve worked for over all of these 40 years. They’ve elected me each time I came up and that’s why I’m still here,” Skeen said. “It’s been an honor to serve the people of Smith County as District Attorney and District Judge.”
Skeen recognized his longtime employee, Denise Langston, who began working for him in 1994. She moved with him to the 241st District Court in 2003, and has served as his court coordinator ever since.
“She’s just kept me going and I don’t know what I’d do without her,” he said of Mrs. Langston, who is also retiring at the end of this year.
“I’ve had so many people over all these years that have helped me so much, the law enforcement officers, people at the Courthouse who have worked for me and the people of the County,” Skeen said. “I’ve really been very fortunate.”
Franklin said that everybody knows Skeen, who he called a legend. “We appreciate your service,” he said.
“Judge Skeen I appreciate your service,” Commissioner Terry Phillips said. “I think you’re a light to some of these other judges who can learn from you. You’ve got a calm demeanor … always calm, steady at the wheel, courteous to people.”
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE MITCH SHAMBURGER
Shamburger has served for 40 years, since he was first elected in 1982.
Shamburger has been a lifelong resident of Precinct 4, except for five years serving as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. In the Armed Forces Medical Program, he became a Licensed Nurse. He has served as Winona Independent School Board Trustee, and is a graduate of Winona ISD. He also holds a Bachelor Degree from The University of Texas at Tyler.
“I’ve had many joyful times,” Shamburger said of his time at Smith County. “My staff is of course responsible for helping me get to where I’m at … I’ve had a lot of enjoyable moments, I’ve had some heartbreaks with the County. But through it all, I am hoping retirement is going to be amicable to me. I’ll still be around, still be alive so if anyone needs anything from me, give me a call.”
“Another legend out there, everybody knows Judge Shamburger,” Franklin said.
He said he has heard so many positive things all through the years of the work that Shamburger has done and all of the citizens he has affected in a positive way. “Thank you so much for your service,” he said.
Phillips agreed.
“You’ve been really good to the County, for the County,” he said, adding that he has many professions, such as musician, author and poker player. “I hope you enjoy your retirement sir.”
“We really appreciate working with you,” Commissioner Hampton said.
“Thank you for your service Judge,” Nix said.
JUDGE FLOYD GETZ
Getz has served the county for 23 years, since he was first elected in 1999.
“It has been my pleasure, it has been a joy, it has been a blessing,” he said. “I’ve gotten to work with some really terrific folks. I’m going to miss it tremendously but I have enjoyed the 24 years here so much. … It has been truly a pleasure to do what we’ve done here.”
Getz recognized his Juvenile Court Coordinator, Patti Simmons, who is retiring along with him. She has worked for the County for 31 years, and went to work for Getz when he started.
“She is very much like family and I just wanted to recognize her and the wonderful, wonderful job she has done … she truly loves to serve others,” he said.
Franklin said he and Getz have gotten to talk quite a bit throughout the last year and he has thoroughly enjoyed their conversations.
“I wish you the best in this retirement and thank you so much for your service in the juvenile area and training other judges; in everything that you’ve done,” he said. “You’ve left a mark that is really, really important to this County,” he said.
COMMISSIONER JOANN HAMPTON
Hampton has served Smith County for 19 years.
She first served as Tyler City Councilwoman, and took office as County Commissioner in 2003. She has served on numerous community boards and commissions throughout the years.
“Thank you for your service to the community, your dedication and your sacrifice,” retired Commissioner Jeff Warr said.
Warr and Commissioner Hampton were elected together to the Tyler City Council before both became Commissioners.
“You’ve made quite an impact on your community,” he said. “We didn’t always agree together … but I consider you a friend.”
“It’s been a pleasure working with you; I’m sure you are going to enjoy your retirement,” Phillips said. “Congratulations.”
Nix said he has always admired how she was always prepared for court and she always represented her constituents to the best she could.
“I consider her a good friend,” he said. “I wish you the best.”
Franklin said she has given him the best advice since he took office.
“You tell me to vote my heart, vote my gut, stay with my standards and it’s really great advice. I really appreciate it and I really have learned a lot from you,” he said.
Commissioner Pam Frederick said they have only worked together for about a month officially, but she has been here watching her for years. “I admire your steadfast dedication to what you believe in and I appreciate that,” she said.
COMMISSIONER CARY NIX
Nix has served the county for 11 years, after first being elected in 2011.
He was born in Tyler and raised in Whitehouse, is a graduate of Tyler Junior College and attended Stephen F. Austin State University.
“What a great legacy you left for your community,” Warr said. “Cary, you have I have become great friends. Thank you for your service.”
“I appreciate you. We think a lot alike and I just really appreciate all of our conversations and your leadership for me,” Franklin said. “You trained me well and I appreciate that and all that you’ve done for the community …”
“Congratulations on your retirement. I’ve enjoyed working with you,” Phillips said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with him and we will still be friends when he leaves and still have a lot of fun times together.”
“Cary, it has been a pleasure working with you,” Commissioner Hampton said. “We’ve enjoyed this quiet end of the bench and getting things accomplished … I wish you all the best in your future.”
Commissioner Frederick said even though they have only been working together for about a month, Nix has been very supportive of her efforts to get to her position. “I appreciate the leadership that you showed me and the guidance that you gave me … Congratulations,” she added.