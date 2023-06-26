Residents at the Hamptons Senior Living in Tyler worked on a service project and were visited by South Spring Baptist Church students June 12.
“The residents wanted to do a service project, so we decided to make blessing bags with handwritten inspirational quotes for Hiway 80 here in Tyler,” said Sara Teichgraeber, Activities Director of The Hamptons. “We know many are in need within our Tyler community, and the residents love to bless others.”
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission was established to provide food and shelter and to share the gospel with homeless men in Longview.
Besides the service projects, the South Spring church youth came to exercise and play bingo with the residents.
“We love it when students visit and do service projects to help our community make our day,” Teichgraeber said.