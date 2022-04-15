Residents of Tyler’s historic districts say they have been saddened to see the damage caused to areas that are part of the city's "charm."
The storm Tuesday night left fallen trees, limbs, debris and destruction of some homes in historic neighborhoods such as the Azalea and Charnwood districts. The damage was caused by 100 mph straight line winds, according to a National Weather Service assessment.
“We’re just thankful there was no injury to individual people,” said Ellen Musselman, who lives in the Charnwood District. “It really could have been a tragedy in that area.”
At her home, a large tree fell onto a fence that has been a staple to the property, Musselman said. The fence was more than 100 years old and is irreplaceable, she said.
“I think the devastation left by the storms is a sobering reminder of why historic preservation is important. These structures can be repaired but cannot be replaced,” said Ashley Washmon, Historic Tyler executive director. “I think the historic districts help define our beautiful city. I simply cannot imagine Tyler without them.”
According to Historic Tyler, the Azalea District is the city's largest residential concentration of homes from the early-to mid-20th century, and the area is made up of eclectic architectural styles.
With the Azalea District not only showcasing the architectural heritage of the first 53 years of the 20th century but also representing the growth and development of Tyler during the discovery of East Texas oil fields, it was named an historic district in 2003, according to Historic Tyler.
The Charnwood District was Tyler’s first named historic district in 1999, according to the organization. The area is composed of homes from the late 19th century and early 20th century.
“Historic Tyler is not only concerned with historic homes, but in the past we have advocated for the preservation of historic trees,” Washmon said. “The original landscape, historic structures, the brick streets — all of it contribute to the historic integrity of the area.”
Driving around the Azalea District and neighboring ones such as Charnwood, Washmon said she has been “heavy hearted.”
“Although I am thankful no one was seriously injured in the storms, it’s unbelievable how many homes were affected,” she said.
Azalea District resident Claudia Carrol said a tree was toppled at the home of her in-laws, who also live in the district. Seeing all the destruction has been “heartbreaking and depressing,” she said.
A major loss was seeing all of the 100- to 150-year-old trees that had fallen, Carrol said. The trees were a “highlight” of the community, she said.
“I see where (the trees) have fallen into historic homes and caused so much damage,” Mussleman said. “That's always a real tragedy when it happens in an area like ours — a national historic district.”
Carrol said she hopes the loss of the trees in the Azalea District does not impact the azaleas because they need shade to thrive.
“I think that's one of the hallmarks for the city — the gorgeous Azalea District,” Carrol said. “The whole personality of the city is kind of rooted in the Azalea District — it's going to be different.”
A highlight of the Azalea District is its Azalea and Spring Flower Trail, Said Visit Tyler Senior Vice President Holli Fourniquet. It has been an official event for 63 years, but the azaleas have always been an attraction, she said.
The storm left behind lots of debris and downed trees, but for the most part, the azalea buds and bushes were not greatly impacted, Fourniquet said. These are “hardy” plants, and the only ones really damaged are those that trees fell on, she said.
While it is “devastating” to see damage in historic areas of Tyler, Fourniquet said she believes homeowners will work to rebuild any major damage.
“Usually the people who own historic homes have a different level of appreciation and value to their property, and they take great care in how they redecorate, renovate, or in this case when some of those homes are damaged, when they go to repair it they take great care with how that's going to look and keeping the integrity of the historic home, which is important,” she said.