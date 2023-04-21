Tornado 04 21 2023.jpg

In this screenshot of a video captured by CBS19 Meteorologist Chandlor Jordan, a tornado is spotted in Tyler on Thursday night.

 Chandlor Jordan/CBS19/Courtesy

A reported tornado was spotted in Tyler on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service of Shreveport said it received reports of damage from the Tyler Junior College area.

The rotation caused multiple tornado warnings to be issued in East Texas, including in Smith County.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph is collecting photos and videos captured by residents during the storm. If you have photos or videos, please email us at news@tylerpaper.com.

The Morning Telegraph is also seeking more information about reported damage and other details from the storm. This article will be updated.

Photos from our readers:

green acres tornado.jpg

Green Acres Bowling on Thursday night as a reported tornado fills the sky. Phoot courtesy of Christopher S. Rhame

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed