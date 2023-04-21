A reported tornado was spotted in Tyler on Thursday night.
The National Weather Service of Shreveport said it received reports of damage from the Tyler Junior College area.
The rotation caused multiple tornado warnings to be issued in East Texas, including in Smith County.
Wow.. check out this video of an observed tornado that was spotted near downtown Tyler! I shot this outside of our @kytxcbs19 studio at Troup and the Loop. @NWSShreveport #TXwx #ETXwx pic.twitter.com/vyAqO07cfI— Chandlor Jordan (@TheWxChannelor) April 21, 2023
The Tyler Morning Telegraph is collecting photos and videos captured by residents during the storm. If you have photos or videos, please email us at news@tylerpaper.com.
The Morning Telegraph is also seeking more information about reported damage and other details from the storm. This article will be updated.
Photos from our readers:
Green Acres Bowling on Thursday night as a reported tornado fills the sky. Phoot courtesy of Christopher S. Rhame