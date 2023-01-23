A new report by the American Immigration Council highlights the crucial role immigrants play in Tyler, local officials said.
New research was released by the American Immigration Council through the Global Talent Chamber Network — a network of chambers of commerce from across the country who see immigration as an economic growth strategy — in partnership with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.
“Immigrants play a critical role in our economy and workforce, locally and nationwide,” said Nancy Rangel, president and CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.
The report shows immigrants contributed $1.2 billion to the Tyler metro area’s GDP in 2019.
“I am pleased to receive this new research and learn about the positive impact on Tyler’s economy,” said Henry Bell, president of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce.
The report showcases the role immigrants play as a major contributor to Texas’ growing economy.
For example, based on the analysis, $524.3 million was earned by immigrant households in 2019.
Of that amount, $75.8 million went to federal taxes, and $45.1 million went to state and local taxes, leaving $403.4 million in spending power in Tyler.
“Anybody that is in town, including our immigrants, that is spending money is going to have a positive impact on our economy,” Bell said.
The report plays a role in educating local communities about the positive impact immigrants have on the economy and workforce, something the Texas business community has been working to do, according to the American Immigration Council.
“Immigrants in the Tyler metro area hold considerable power,” Rangel said.
According to the AIC research, immigrants make up 8.5% of Tyler’s overall population; however, 17.5% of those immigrants were entrepreneurs, contributing to the positive effect of Tyler’s economy. In 2019, 1,700 immgriants in the Tyler metro worked for their own businesses generating $41.4 million in business income.
The AIC states these numbers show immigrants were 49.5% more likely to be entrepreneurs than their U.S.-born counterparts.
Additionally, of the 108,000 people working in Tyler in 2019, either commuting into or within the area, 11.7% of those were immigrants.
Key findings of AIC’s research also include how immigrants represent 12.4% of the employed labor force, including 31% in construction, 19% in professional services and 16% in manufacturing.
"In the Tyler metro area, immigrants strengthened the local job market by allowing companies to keep jobs on U.S. soil, helping create or preserve 900 local manufacturing jobs that would have otherwise vanished or moved elsewhere by 2019," the AIC report states.
“It is wonderful to see the business community from every corner of the state coming together to discuss the outsized positive impact immigrants have on our local communities,” said Chelsie Kramer, Texas state organizer for the American Immigration Council and Texans for Economic Growth.
In 2019, 17.5% of immigrants that were 25 years or older had at least a bachelor’s degree and 6.4% had an advanced degree, such as master’s or doctoral degrees, thus bringing in much-needed talent to Tyler, according to the AIC.
Additionally, immigrants have strengthened the local job market by allowing companies to keep jobs in the United States.
According to the research, doing so helped create 900 local manufacturing jobs that would have dispersed elsewhere.
The total property value of immigrant households in 2019 was over $844 million, according to the report.
“In the area of homeownership, 71% of immigrants own their homes, which again, contribute toward the growth and economic vitality of our Tyler metro area,” Rangel said.
Additionally, 29% of immigrants rented homes in Tyler, bringing in $19.7 million to the economy.
Read more statistics in the full report here at www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/new-americans-in-tyler .