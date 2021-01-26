Nearly 30,000 people within Smith County and several surrounding counties have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
George Roberts, NET Health CEO, told the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday that within Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Wood, Van Zandt, Rains and Gregg counties 28,906 people have received at least the initial vaccine dose. The number of people in these counties which have been fully vaccinated total to 6,103.
UT Health Science Center at Tyler and NET Health are the designated vaccination hubs within Smith County.
Roberts reported that since Christmas Eve, NET Health has given over 5,000 vaccines. This week, he reported there will be 500 second doses on Wednesday, 500 second doses on Saturday and 750 first doses each on Thursday and Friday.
“We’re not sitting around at the end of the day wasting doses. We’re bringing people in if we see our numbers are down, we’re calling people on the waiting list and having them come in,” Roberts said.
Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County health authority, reported that with two vaccination hubs in the county, the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine will be a beneficial addition.
The vaccine is currently seeking Food and Drug Administration approval in mid-February. The efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is yet to be determined, McGaha said.
McGaha said the UT Health Science Center, Christus Health, pharmacies and NET Health is expected to administer 2,500 vaccinations this week.
“We implore the community to have patience. In Smith County, there’s a listing of all the entities that have the vaccine here, but it’s still frustrating. We will continue to work around the clock to try to increase the amount and increase the portals of entry where people can come to receive the vaccine. We do want to provide anyone who wants that vaccine with the injection,” McGaha said.
Roberts also reported that community spread levels of COVID-19 in Smith County are substantial, meaning the coronavirus is at a large scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
The seven day rolling rate average of community spread levels are at 69.05%. This means that 69.05% per 100,000 people in Smith County have tested positive for COVID-19 per day, for the last seven days.
Commissioners also discussed the necessary action to appoint members to the Smith County Art and Public Forum Working Group, which will come up with rules and make decisions to put together recommendations for a project related to a street art festival, to then bring back to the court for approval or denial.
Thomas Wilson of the Smith County District Attorney's Office said the project is similar to what the city of Tyler does with the Beauty in the Box, a program that revitalizes electrical boxes with pieces of art. The court appointed members of the working group, which will be Wilson, Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Smith County Facility Services Director, Ed Nichols and Smith County Public Information Officer Casey Murphy and Smith County Human Resources Director Esmeralda Delmas.
The court also recognized employees for their longevity and service. Those recognized include Cary Nix, for 10 years of service to the county, Janet Fugler, adult probation who served for 25 years and will be retiring, Cheryl Gallon, juvenile services, for 20 years, as well as Rosetta Humber, tax office, for 20 years of service. For 15 years of service, Sherry Magness, district attorney’s office was recognized. For 10 years of service, Karen Phillips, county clerk; Jackie Grier, Charles Jones and Jose Terrazas, sheriff’s office, and for five years of service, Shanae Howell, county clerk’s office; Mason Dodson, facility services; Brian Hutchins and Jason Railsback Cox, sheriff’s office.