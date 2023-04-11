3:10 P.M. UPDATE:
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that repairs to a sinkhole on FM 346, between Pecanwood and Crepe Myrtle Road in Whitehouse, will begin Wednesday morning. The repairs are scheduled to be completed by Thursday morning.
The westbound lanes of FM 346 are being diverted through the center lane, which will continue until repairs are complete. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
TxDOT asks if travel is necessary in this area to reduce speed and pay attention in the work zone.
ORIGINAL STORY:
TxDOT crews are actively evaluating a sizeable sinkhole that has emerged on FM 346 between Pecanwood and Crepe Myrtle Road, according to Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford.
The westbound lanes of FM 346 are being diverted through the center lane.
Williford said crews will be working in the westbound lanes, so motorists are encouraged to avoid this area if possible.
“If you must travel in this area, please reduce your speed, and pay attention,” he said. “Currently, there is no timeline for the completion of the sinkhole repairs.”
Williford said TxDOT remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of motorists and will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.