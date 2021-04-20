State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, said Tuesday his proposed legislation that would remove the license requirement for those legally able to purchase a handgun would "restore the rights of law-abiding Texans."
Schaefer's House Bill 1927, also known as a constitutional carry bill, would remove the requirement for Texans to get a license to carry handguns except for those not allowed to carry a firearm based on state or federal law.
"It’s time for the state of Texas to put faith in law-abiding citizens and join 20 other states in having stronger constitutional protections for those that want to carry a handgun for personal protection," Schaefer said.
He noted that people who are prohibited from having a handgun, such as convicted felons or those convicted of certain assault offenses, will still not be able to possess a handgun.
"Sensitive places where the unlicensed carry of a handgun is prohibited will still be prohibited like bars and public schools or college campuses," he said.
He said nothing would change regarding background checks that are required for gun purchases in a retail store. People will continue to be allowed to carry a handgun in their car without a license if they’re legally able to possess the handgun, Schaefer said.
HB 1927 passed the state's House of Representatives on April 16 with a 87-58 vote in favor. Schaefer noted that the bill passed with a strong majority and bipartisan support, including several Democrats.
The next step for the bill is to go through the Senate.
Schaefer recognized the Senate vote could be more challenging, but he's expecting a large amount of support from the public.
"It appears that there’s some resistance in the Senate, but the level of grassroots response from Second Amendment supporters around the state is gonna be unlike anything we have ever seen," he said. "The amount of people that will be contacting senators and the lieutenant governor to let their voice be heard in favor of this bill is going to be unprecedented.'
The legislative session is set to end May 31, and Schaefer said there's plenty of time for the Senate to pass HB 1927.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who serves as president of the Senate, told the Texas Tribune that if there are enough votes for the permitless carry bill to pass, he would present the legislation.
“At this point we don’t have the votes on the floor to pass it," Patrick told the Tribune. "I plan to meet with law enforcement who oppose permitless carry and with the (National Rifle Association) and (Gun Owners of America) who support it to see if we can find a path that a majority of senators will vote to pass.”
Schaefer said he's spoken with law enforcement officials, including Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, who support HB 1927.
"I support the bill without hesitation 100%," Smith told the Tyler Paper.
Schaefer said other states have had good experiences after passing a constitutional carry law.
"The predictions of those states becoming the Wild, Wild West and doom and gloom simply have not come true," he said. "There’s no evidence from any of those states that this has led to more gun crime or more violence. The predictions about Texans when the concealed carry law passed many years ago of doom and gloom never came true. The predictions of the Wild, Wild West when the open carry law passed years ago never came true and none of the dire predictions about constitutional carry in all the other states that have had it have never come true."
Schaefer gave the example of two women who enjoy walking in their neighborhoods. He said one woman may have time and money to obtain a handgun license and bring the firearm with her on walks, but the other woman wouldn't have the money or time to take off work.
"That first woman could put a handgun in a small pouch on her waist or her pocket and walk with more confidence. The other woman never really stops looking over her shoulder. She’d be committing a crime if she carried a handgun," Schaefer said. "So I believe the state of Texas should not deny the ability for her to protect herself and her family."
He added that Texas has strong laws for people who misuse a firearm or threaten someone with a firearm.
"For example, a person that intentionally removes a handgun from a holster in a public place in view of another person commits the crime. All laws related to the misuse of any firearm will stay in place," Schaefer said. "The simple truth is criminals don’t care about our gun laws, and so they have an advantage over vulnerable people."
Schaefer said the bill has nothing to do with AR-15s, other rifles or shotguns. A criminal, a felon, those convicted of family violence crimes or people determined to have a mental illness by a court will not be legally able to possess a handgun.
Business owners and private property owners will still have the choice to exclude handguns on their property, he said.
If HB 1927 were to be approved by the Senate and later Gov. Greg Abbott, it would go into effect on Sept. 1 this year, according to the proposed legislation.