As the Texas Legislature's 87th session is set to begin Jan. 12, Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, believes one of the major commitments will be renewing the health and livelihoods of families affected by COVID-19.
Schaefer, who represents District 6 in the Texas House of Representatives, said solutions in medicine and business come first from fellow Texans through innovation, hard work, and generosity.
District 6 includes the majority of Smith County.
"Government must play a supporting role, cutting red tape and listening to local medical professionals, business people, and school leaders," he said. "In some cases, Texas government has acted beyond its constitutional authority and replaced local decision making with bureaucratic mandates from Austin."
Schaefer said individuals and local leaders in the fields of medicine, business and education should be the ones to choose how to respond to COVID-19. He also noted a need to curb or reform Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders.
"I have faith that East Texans can get it done, and that may look different than what happens in Austin or El Paso," he said. "Restoring checks and balances is critical. Freedom cannot be taken out of the public health conversation."
Schaefer said the response to COVID-19 and its effects on Texas will dominate discussions in Austin. He said the work of the legislators must include "helping restore the health of Texans, and reforming government emergency powers related to COVID-19 and disasters unforeseen."
"We should use reasonable precautions in the Capitol building, but we also must ensure that citizens can fully participate in the lawmaking process to provide their invaluable input," he said. "If a cashier can work long hours behind a register at the grocery store, health care workers attend to our medical needs or teachers can educate our children, then legislators can work long hours to do the job we were elected to do in the Capitol."
His other plans in the legislature include authoring laws to protect the unborn and ensuring accountability in spending.
"Without life nothing else matters. Protecting innocent pre-born babies from abortion will always be my mission, and I will author and co-author legislation to defend those lives made in the image of God," he said. "Accountability for spending tax dollars wisely also will be a focus. We must keep taxes low, and regulation light."
He expects to be heavily involved in the budget writing process. He said the focus should be on the core functions of government like public safety, education, infrastructure, and access to healthcare for those in critical need.
Locally, Schaefer said establishing the University of Texas System's medical school in Tyler is a top priority for him along with other East Texas legislators and UT Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
"We need a medical school, and the time is now," Schaefer said.
Schaefer is also passionate about increasing vocational training opportunities in public schools. He intends to author a bill to teach plumbing in high school again after his 2019 bill passed in the House but died in the Senate. He noted opposition from plumbing unions in major cities.
"A college degree is not the only way to succeed," he said.
Schaefer also wants to protect freedoms within the Second Amendment.
"I will author legislation that will ensure that if you are legally able to buy and own a firearm under current law, then you will be able to legally carry that firearm without obtaining permission from Austin," he said.
After the U.S. Census was taken in 2020, the state legislature will have to redraw the boundary lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, state senators and state representatives.
Due to high growth in urban areas like the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Schaefer said it's possible East Texas could lose a member of the Texas House.
"The urban versus rural political divide is increasing. My goal will be to ensure that East Texans have as much influence in the redistricting process as possible, so that our voice in Austin will always be heard loud and clear," he said. "As urban areas gain more representation due to growing populations, it means that budget considerations and passing policies that are unique to rural Texas will become more of a challenge."