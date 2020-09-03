On Aug. 25, Julie Gobble, a candidate for the District 6 seat in the Texas House of Representatives, challenged Rep. Matt Schaefer to a series of three debates over health care, education and gun violence in East Texas.
“As the first Democrat to challenge this seat in 20 years, I believe it is vital that voters have the opportunity to hear their candidates engage in proper discourse,” Gobble said in a statement. “Especially as East Texans continue to experience the health and economic turmoil of COVID-19."
The moderated debate was planned to take place throughout September and October, and would have been televised. But on Tuesday, the Schaefer campaign denied the request.
“My mission is working with hurting business owners to find policies that help get them fully open and back on their feet, as well as families, schools and hospitals facing extraordinary challenges from COVID,” Schaefer wrote in an emailed statement to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “Today and in the months ahead, I respectfully decline to engage in any activity that would change my focus.”
Gobble, who announced her campaign for the District 6 seat last October, is the first Democrat to challenge Schaefer since his election in 2012. In 2018, Schaefer defeated independent candidate Neal Katz with 75.6% of the vote.
Schaefer is seeking his fifth term as a District 6 representative in the Texas House this election cycle.
The district, which covers all of Smith County, is estimated to have a population total of 171,679.