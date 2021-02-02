State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, has announced his support for John Moore's run for the Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner seat.
Moore made the announcement to run for the commissioner role last month after incumbent Cary Nix said he will not seek another term in 2022. Moore plans to run in the 2022 Republican primary.
“John Moore has my complete confidence, and I fully support his candidacy for Smith County commissioner. I’ve worked closely with John on a number of efforts to advance conservative policy," Schaefer said. "He is a thoughtful conservative, responsible about public safety, and tight about our tax dollars. John will be accountable to the citizens and focused on results. He will demonstrate the kind of leadership that will make us proud.”
Moore said he's "extremely grateful to Rep. Matt Schaefer for his support."