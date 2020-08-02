As Tyler Congressman Louie Gohmert finishes his 10-day quarantine with coronavirus, his daughter posted on Instagram and Twitter a message to him about ignoring medical experts and following the president.
Caroline Brooks, one of three daughters of Gohmert, has a successful music career in Los Angeles. She posted about her father on Sunday. Gohmert has made national headlines for his refusing to wear a mask, but said he has worn a mask in the last three weeks more than ever.
Her post said, “Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue. The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized. My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID. This has been a heartbreaking battle bc I love my dad and don't want him to die. Please listen to the medical experts. It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave."
Gohmert was going to fly on Air Force One with President Trump to West Texas, but had to take a COVID test before the trip. His first test came back positive for the virus.
Brooks goes by BELLSAINT in her music career and her EP Technicolor Dream won best EP in the pop division at the Independent Music Awards (an EP has less longs and shorter than a full-length album). Her song "Can't Stop a Woman" from the EP won best song in the adult contemporary division.
Gohmert told KETK in Tyler on Wednesday he thought wearing a mask caused him to get the virus because it traps the germs. Later, he tweeted he was taking the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine.
“I am taking #Hydroxychloroquine to treat my coronavirus diagnosis. It is what was decided as the best course of action between my doctor and me--not by government bureaucrats,” Gohmert tweeted. “How long until the tech tyrants censor this tweet?”
The Food and Drug Administration states on its website that both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cause serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.
After testing positive with a rapid test, Gohmert then retested using a nasal swab that came back positive for COVID-19 as well. In his statement, Gohmert said he’s asymptomatic.