U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, described the January 6th Committee hearings as “Soviet-style propaganda.”
During a hearing on June 23, testimony was shown to the January 6th Committee, which is investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, revealing that Gohmert was among the members of Congress who asked former President Donald Trump for a pardon soon after the insurrection.
The committee was told Gohmert asked for a pardon by Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to the then-Whitehouse Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Others who are said to have asked for a pardon include Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
In a statement Gohmert released about the hearing, he said the video testimony given in regards to this instance needs to be shown in full to accurately represent the situation.
"While it seems increasingly impossible for the Soviet-style January 6th Committee to be taken seriously, they must release the full raw video and transcript from Cassidy Hutchinson’s deposition,” Gohmert said in his statement.
"The way the video testimony was presented makes it sound like my pardon requests for very deserving military members, former military, and one civilian servant in late 2020 in written letters and packages of information was asking for a pardon for myself. Not only have I never asked for a pardon for myself, I have not done anything for which I need a pardon.”
The Texas Tribune reported that Gohmert said in a previous statement that the requests made for these individuals, who are not associated with the government in Washington D.C., were unrelated to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Any accusation that Gohmert is seeking a pardon for something he did is “unequivocally and maliciously false," according to the Congressman. "Any Committee Members or witness involved should be ashamed for perpetuating such a falsehood, but that would require a conscience to feel such shame,” he said previously.
"I am seeking a retraction and clarification from the January 6th Committee as well as an apology,” Gohmert said. “It is beyond reprehensible, unprofessional, immoral and potentially actionably illegal to facilitate these malicious lies about anyone. It should also be obligatory for Ms. Hutchinson to publicly clarify her comments if she feels her words were misrepresented or her deposition was inappropriately edited. However, if she simply made a mistake in her recollection, then a public apology would be the least she could do given the vicious attacks and smears that have arisen from her deposition.
A video of Gohmert targeting Justice Department officials for not investigating allegations of voter fraud was also shown to the committee, reported the Tribune.
“There’s widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs,” Gohmert said in the clip shot on Dec. 3, 2020. “(John) Durham and (William) Barr will deserve a big notation in history when it’s written of the rise and fall of the United States if they don’t clean up this mess, clean up the fraud. Do your jobs and save this little experiment in self-government.”
The hearing involving Gohmert was the fifth and more are expected to occur in July.
This hearing focused on the coordinated efforts of Trump and allies to get the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, the Tribune reported.
So far, the hearings have shown Trump and allies worked to convince others of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election with the goal of overturning results and how the former president's inner circle knew the allegations were not accurate.
"Since Attorney General Garland is hanging on every word from the January 6 hearings to decide whom to prosecute, there may also be some criminality involved in the January 6 committee attempts to pervert justice,” Gohmert said. “Once we finally have an AG concerned about principled justice, hopefully within three years, this committee along with the impeachment lies may require a fresh, honest review for criminality."