On Saturday afternoon, the crowd that gathered for the grand opening of the city of Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool had a tough decision, to allow Mayor Don Warren to try out the slide sitting or laying down.
“We’re going to do something a little different. You’re going to make a choice, either I am going down head first or feet first and you all get to decide,” Warren said.
With a huge cheers from the crowd, the head first option won.
The city of Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., holds fond memories for Tyler residents. Warren shared his flashbacks of when he used to swim at Fun Forest as a child.
“When I was a kid this is where I came to swim," Warren said. "The main thing I remember is getting on the high board and saying, 'Mom watch me, mom watch me' and then you running around and you got the life guard saying 'Son, slow down.' Now it's the time for people to develop new memories."
Receiving his final goodbyes from city officials as he retires in a few days, Director of Parks Russ Jackson shared the problems the park encountered the past two years.
“Two years ago, we were trying to get the pool open, we were losing more water than we could keep in it. The original plan was to build a splash pad and then build the pool the next yea. When we got into it, we couldn’t open up the pool because there was actual groundwater getting into the pool. Unhealthy measures pushed it beyond our control,” Jackson said.
Russ said COVID-19 was a hardship that stopped them from opening up last year.
“Our hardships were, we were excited about opening up last year but again another COVID strangulation on us. We just didn’t do it,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the over $2 million pool was funded through the city's Half Cent Sales Tax Program and some Keep Tyler Beautiful programs.
“We decided to redo this pool in a different way and allow more money to go into play features, the slides, those kinds of things. Things we’ve never had before,” Jackson added.
After the grand opening ceremony, the pool was open for summer. Children tried out all the new pool features, such as two water slides and splash pads.
The Fun Forest Pool is free to the public. The 2021 pool season schedule is from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Tyler Transit will also be offering free rides to the Fun Forest Pool all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to the Fun Forest Pool for the free ride. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information or questions, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 535-1370 or visit TylerParksandRec.com.