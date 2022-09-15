Relatives of a Bullard family whose dream home burned down this month after it was struck by lightning are raising funds to help clean up the mess left in the wake of the fire.
Melissa Messer and Susan Sandifer, sisters of Kathy Ramey, said they started the fundraiser this past weekend after multiple people reached out offering to help following the destruction Sept. 7 of the Ramey’s home off FM 2493.
The Ramey family had been staying in the barn on the property during the lengthy construction of the home, which had been going on for five years. They said they woke up that morning to see the under-construction home fully engulfed in flames.
Kathy Ramey’s husband Randy had been supervising construction of the home. She said they were paying cash for the project, which cost “everything we had to retire with.”
It also was not insured, she said, because the project was such a lengthy one. The plan was to get it insured for the final 18 months of construction.
Ramey said the goal of the fundraiser is to be able to pay for cleaning up the mess that is left after the fire. She said the chimney and some of the walls of the structure remain in place but that they could be dangerous if they fall. They will, she said, clear the remains and then decide if the family wants to build something smaller with the rest of the money.
On Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $8,000 of its $50,000 goal.
Rebuilding the entire house as it was before the fire would cost around $2 million, according to Ramey. The family had used inheritances from family members to put into the house, she said.
Messer said she was shocked when she heard the news about how the fire had destroyed her sister’s dream house.
“To watch something that they’ve worked so diligently, hard and had put a lot of investment into or even to hear my sister when she called in panic — it was heartbreaking,” Messer said.
She said she doesn't know if they will be able to raise the targeted amount, but every contribution, even the minimum, is helpful.
“Tragedy comes in all different kinds of forms and being able to pull together the community to try and help each other as neighbors is definitely something that me and my sisters value,” Messer said.
Ramey said it is difficult for her to receive money because she’s never before had to.
“I’m so thankful there are still such good people with kind and loving hearts out there,” she said. “It seems nowadays all you hear about is troubles and, even as devastating this is for us, it’s amazing to see how much love and care has been shown.”
To donate, visit https://gofund.me/b566977c.