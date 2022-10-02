Registration for the Texas African American Museum’s first TAAM Beauty Pageant Fundraiser is set to close soon.
The 2022 TAAM Beauty Pageant Fundraiser is open to young girls and adult women of Tyler and surrounding cities within a 100-mile radius. The deadline to register is Oct. 20.
The pageant will be held on Jan. 7 at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.
Pageant Director Virlinda Stanton said this pageant opens a door to women and young girls who may have always wanted to be in a pageant but didn’t have the opportunity.
While the TAAM was a part of hosting the Juneteenth Pageant, it was put on by another organization, said Stanton. The TAAM Beauty Pageant Fundraiser will officially be put on by the TAAM.
All funds raised at the pageant will go toward renovations of the TAAM. Recently, the museum completed Phase 1 of renovations and had a grand re-opening, but there is still work to be done, Stanton said.
“(TAAM) is in need of funds and in need of sponsors, to help complete the task,” she said. “We're still looking for a lot of supporters to support the museum.”
While the TAAM Beauty Pageant Fundraiser benefits the museum, it is also about supporting and building up women.
“This is also about building self esteem in young girls and giving girls who've never had the opportunity who wanted to be in a beauty pageant to be in a pageant without having any type of experience,” Stanton said.
There will be several workshops for participants to prepare for the pageant such as how to walk, speak publicly, stand and more. Stanton said she used to compete in beauty pageants and looks to share her knowledge with the women and young girls.
“I'm looking forward to that,” she said. “Just pouring into the young ladies and just giving them hope and motivation for future life skills and then just them having fun.”
Categories of the pageant include talent, evening wear, interview on stage and in private, essay writing and in place of swimwear girls will style their own African American Barbie. For the essay portion, participants will write about what being African American means to them and what they know about their history.
“By representing the African American Museum, we also want to make sure that they're up on their culture as well,” Stanton said.
There will be four age categories in the pageant with a queen being named from each. Queens will represent the East Texas community and TAAM throughout the year. Each winner will support a platform of their choice, participate in community events, work with community organizations and more.
Age categories include Little Miss for ages 9 to 12; Jr. Miss for ages 13 to 17; Miss for ages 18 to 25; and Ms. for ages 25 and over.
Winners of the Jr. Miss and Miss categories will be able to compete in the 2023 Miss Texas pageant as well, Stanton said. With the The TAAM Beauty Pageant Fundraiser being a community pageant and following all Miss Texas rules and regulations, it allows women to be eligible.
Those interested in being part of the pageant can register by picking up a packet from the TAAM, 309 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, or by emailing Stanton at info@virlindastanton.com and then turning in completed packets. Registration costs $125.
For those who may need help covering the registration cost, Stanton said there are a few supporters who have committed to sponsor a girl.
For more information email Stanton or follow the TAAM Facebook page at www.facebook.com/texasafricanamericanmuseum.