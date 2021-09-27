Today is National Voter Registration Day and the Smith County Elections Office will have locations throughout the county for people to get registered.
National Voter Registration Day started in 2012 and is held annually on the fourth Tuesday in September. Volunteers and organizations in the county come together to raise awareness for voter registration.
To make registering to vote easier, each site will be overseen by volunteer trained deputy registrars. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 4.
The times and locations for each site include:
- The University of Texas at Tyler at Harvey Lake Deck, 3900 University Blvd, from noon to 3 p.m.
- The T.B. Butler Plaza (Downtown Square), 101 N Broadway Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tyler Junior College at the TJC Admissions Building and Roger Student Center, 1327 S. Baxter Ave., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., from noon to 3 p.m.
- Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32 St., from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library — Lindale, 200 E. Hubbard St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To see if they are already registered to vote in the Nov. 2 election, people can visit votetexas.gov and click on the tab labeled “Am I Registered?” The site will also tell people what precinct they are registered in and polling locations.
To be eligible to register in Texas, a person must be a resident of the county, be 18 years or older, not a convicted felon and not declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.
For more information about the upcoming election visit smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information