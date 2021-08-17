Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.