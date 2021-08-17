Lois Peel has lived at her Tyler house for 50 years, and maintaining her home can be difficult as she lives on a fixed income of Social Security and she lost her husband a few years ago.
But through help from Habitat for Humanity of Smith County's ReHabitat program, her house has added new plumbing, new electrical, replacing exterior siding and interior sheetrock and bathroom renovations to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design.
She and her husband, who was a Korean War veteran, raised four kids there.
"I sure wouldn't have been able to have it fixed," Peel said. "I don't know what I would have done."
On Tuesday morning in front of Peel's home, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit primarily funded by Regions Bank that supports community investments, gave a $75,000 grant to Habitat to support the ReHabitat program.
ReHabitat helps with critical home repairs and modifications for low-income residents in Smith, Van Zandt, Cherokee, Anderson, Wood and Henderson counties.
ReHabitat clients include families, seniors, people with disabilities and veterans.
Tara Odell, market executive for Regions Bank in East Texas, said Regions Bank is heavily involved in the East Texas area.
"We are committed to the community through lending, investing and service hours," she said.
Odell said the Regions Foundation often supports other nonprofits like the Literacy Council of Tyler, United Way and CASA for Kids of East Texas.
The ReHabitat program will make sure critical repairs can be made for clients to safely remain in their homes and maintain their sense of independence without any cost to the homeowner, Odell said.
"Like Habitat of Smith County, the Regions Foundation and Regions Bank believe that providing support to homeowners doesn't end when they receive the keys to their house," she said. "It's a long-term commitment to help people continue safely living in their homes for many years to come — a commitment to elevate our neighborhoods and a commitment to make our communities places that thrive."