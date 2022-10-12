Reflections Wig Salon in Tyler opened its doors in 2007 and for 14 years, owner Tina Johnson has had a special place in her heart for women dealing with hair loss due to disease.
Although Johnson believes women are beautiful with or without hair, it has been her mission since opening the business to make each woman feel comfortable and help them feel confident during a difficult time.
Johnson shared that while going through her own hardships she was called to help women in this way.
“As a hairdresser I have a passion for helping women with their ‘hair woes’, Johnson said. “Through much prayer and reflection, this is the door God called me to open.”
“After so many of my clients stopped me to ask if I knew of a good wig shop because one of their loved ones had cancer, on a wing and a prayer I took the leap of faith to open a wig shop,” she said.
A cancer diagnosis can be extremely devastating, but Johnson explained women walking through her door will find compassion.
“When the women come in many times they are scared to death and many times there are tears, but we show them the way to getting their confidence back and they are always so grateful,” she said. “Women coming in can expect compassion and understanding and reassurance that they will have not only hair but often times the hair they never had but always wanted.”
“It is an absolute blessing to be able to help these women to feel beautiful and empowered while going through such a scary time,” Johnson said.
Reflections Wig Salon offers a wide variety of wigs and hair extensions. The business also offers a complimentary wig cut and shaping in the salon for women to get a customized style that fits them best.
Johnson said many times women leave with hair they may have always wanted.
“They can pick and choose to have the look they had before or a head of hair they secretly always wanted. We try to make it a compassionate but yet fun experience for every woman that graces our doors,” Johnson said.
Johnson said many women don’t know most insurance companies will cover the cost of a wig. Reflections Wig Salon will write a “cranial prosthesis” receipt for women to take their doctor. The physician can then also write a receipt and both can be submitted to their insurance company.
“I think it’s very important and that all companies should see the need to cover such because the hair loss is due to a medical reason,” Johnson said.
Often times women continue to shop at Reflections Wig Salon even after treatments, according to Johnson.
“We also see repeat business after their treatments all the time. Sometimes women get spoiled to the convenience of ready-to-go hair and continue wearing long after treatments are over,” she said. “Once they realize they never have to have a bad hair day, they are hooked.”
Johnson said she hopes through Reflections Wig Salon she can be an uplifting piece to the journey of every woman who walks through the door.
“It’s truly the most rewarding work on the planet to help women through their personal journey and to help them feel in control of at least this one aspect of their journey,” she said. “It is the mission and joy of me and our staff to help these women to not only regain their self esteem but to feel strong and bold and beautiful while going through cancer.”
For more information, visit www.reflectionswigsalon.com.