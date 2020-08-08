Dwayne Stanton stood on the Smith County Courthouse steps Saturday at noon and asked a group of close to 50 motorcycle riders and onlookers to pray before a Back the Blue ride.
Not everyone knew what was going through Stanton's mind during his silence as he bowed his head. Stanton's wife is a police officer.
"I see the stress that she goes through everyday," he said, getting on his motorcycle on South Broadway in Tyler. "Not knowing if someone is going to take a shot at her from across the street just because she's a police officer. I never worried so much before when she would leave for work. Now, I worry every single day and it's stressful for all of us."
Across the nation, a Back the Blue ride took place at noon, organized by the Micro Dot Helmet Company in Fort Worth.
Stanton asked for prayers for all employees and volunteers who work in emergency services. He asked everyone to pray for elected politicians to make sound decisions. His message was not political, there were no weapons displayed and the motorcycles flew the American Flag.
"This was a great, respectful and spiritual event," he said of the ceremony. "We all came together and had the same frame of mind, we need to pray for, and give support, to police officers."
As for President Trump and other elected officials, he said, "They are human, too. They are just trying to do their job. There's no position here, we are just a group of friendly bikers who like to ride, it's a hobby."
He said the Facebook posts nationwide had over 3.5 million impressions.
"This is an event happening all over the United States today at noon on many, many courthouses, from Seattle, to D.C., Houston, Dallas, California, it's a time to get together, some ride bikes, some don't," Stanton said. "Just to give support, make our focus of the men and women in uniform and give them the support we feel like they need in this tumultuous world we live in.
"The simple message that I see is to support our men and women in uniform who support us in our time of danger or need. Whatever the situation, criminal act or an emergency," Stanton continued. "I want to support my wife and all of her bothers and sisters who serve with her in the police department."
The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the National Anthem then rode around the downtown square and down South Broadway.