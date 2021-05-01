Within just two and a half hours, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse in Lindale ran out of its over 1,400 samples of meat as thousands came out to celebrate the return of the 2021 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival in downtown Tyler.
Craig Wood, owner of Brisket Love, said this year was the first time that his restaurant participated in the sold-out festival, which had dozens of barbecue establishments across Texas represented along with live country music.
“I love the music and the barbecue,” he said. “It’s about the barbecue and the music. I consider it an honor; I’m just super proud to be a part of (Red Dirt).”
Wood added that the barbecue industry is like family.
His son, Hunter, served as the pit master for the festival and he couldn’t believe how fast they sold out of the brisket.
The annual festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, featured samples from over 25 barbecue establishments from across the state and live music in front of the Smith County Courthouse.
The 2021 lineup included Chris Colston, Randall King, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Josh Abbott Band and Parker McCollum.
Red Dirt began in 2014 to celebrate barbecue and Texas music on the brick streets of downtown Tyler. Since then, thousands of people have come over the years during the first weekend in May for the barbecue and music.
Jaycee Green, who just moved to Tyler, came with her boyfriend, Justin Hughes, who has been coming to the festival every year.
Both said they enjoyed getting to eat the barbecue and listening to live music.
Hughes, a Tyler resident of 10 years, said the festival is good for the community and his favorite part is the variety of barbecue.
“Everything’s always unique, different and tastes good,” Hughes said.
Friends Amberley Whitman and Alma Salmeron said this year was their first time coming to Red Dirt.
Whitman said she had fun with the music, good food and nice weather.
“We wanted to participate in all the activities since we couldn’t do it because of COVID,” Whitman said.
Salmeron added going out to the festival was refreshing after events were canceled over the past year.
“It was great to have something to do after a year,” Salmeron said.