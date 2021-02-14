Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly snow showers this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.