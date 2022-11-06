The second annual Recovery in the Park event Saturday helped “bridge the gap” between mental health and brought numerous community resources to one place.
People in attendance of the event at Bergfeld Park could stop by each of the about 20 resource booths to learn more about recovery, mental health, sober living, psychiatric and other resources in the area. There also were motivational speakers, food trucks, music, activities and more.
Recovery in the Park was put on by Recovery Oriented Systems of Care in Tyler (ROSC). A major goal of the event is to showcase resources and eliminate barriers preventing people from getting the help they need, said Karen Reeves with ROSC.
At this past year's event, Reeves said she had a woman approach her who was nervous about going into treatment, and they talked about it. The following week, the same woman came to get help in her journey to recovery.
Such stories prove events like Recovery in the Park do help people and “make it worth it,” Reeves said.
“One of the big blocks is if people don't have information, they don't know where to go for help when they need help, so that's why we do things like this — that's the main reason,” said Marty Kennedy with Celebrate Recovery at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Celebrate Recovery was one of the many organizations at the event showcasing its services. The program has been at Green Acres since 2005.
While Recovery in the Park allows people to learn about available resources in one place, Kennedy said it is also a chance for these organizations to network and connect with each other.
Reeves said a major passion and drive for her is being able to help people get the help they need, no matter the obstacle.
When it comes to recovery, “my goal has always been to get everybody – no matter who they are, what insurance, whatever barrier they have – get them somewhere,” she said.
She really got involved in programs for mental health, treatment and recovery when her brother passed away from an overdose, Reeves said.
Throughout her brother's struggles, she said a major issue her family ran into was his lack of insurance. Her parents were unsure where to take him for treatment and sometimes were even turned away.
Reeves has worked in the clinical, business development and admissions sides of recovery organizations. Through working admissions, Reeves said she is able to get people through the door for treatment without turning anyone away because they can't pay or don't have insurance.
She said she is glad to see things such as mental health and addiction become more talked about rather than being an “elephant in the room.” As such, more people are more open to admitting to, speaking about and finding help in their struggles because others are, too.