Reconstruction of Smith County Road 442, northwest of Lindale, has been completed.
The project began in December 2021 and included widening, stabilizing and asphalt overlay to 5.4 miles of road.
Paid for with bond funding, the Smith County Commissioners Court this week accepted the completion of the contract, which came in under budget by $27,926.
The $1.089 million project's work was completed by Texana Land and Asphalt, Inc. of Sulphur Springs.
BEFORE:
Upcoming projects
Smith County Commissioners Court this week also approved awarding several bids for planned county road reconstruction projects, also paid for with bond funding.
Road improvements to CR 1162, 1188, and 1241 will include a total of 2.07 miles and six residential streets west of Tyler. County Engineer Frank Davis said work will include stabilizing the roads and asphalt overlay. True Roads Construction, LLC, of Hallsville, was awarded the contract for the $528,216 project, which is expected to begin in May and take four months.
Work to CR 1284 will include five residential streets that total 1.7 miles. The $557,251 project will include stabilizing the roads and asphalt overlay. Reynolds & Kay Ltd., of Tyler, will be the contractor. Work is expected to begin in June and last four months.
CR 1145 will also be reconstructed, from the Tyler city limits to CR 1111. This project will improve 0.824 miles of road and will include widening, stabilizing and asphalt overlay. Texana Land & Asphalt will be the contractor for the $255,543 project, scheduled to begin in June and take three months.