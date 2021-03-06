To foster an appreciation for reading, Tyler ISD is partnering with community members for Read Across Tyler, an interactive read-aloud virtual event to celebrate March as National Reading Month.
“There has been so much excitement in our community, and even outside of our community, about building a love of reading for our students,” Tyler ISD Media Technology Specialist Melisa LeBlanc said. “It’s been super fun to see it all come together.”
In addition to March being the month of reading, this past week, March 1 to 5, was Read Across America Week. Schools celebrate reading with engaging activities featuring guest readers in classrooms. Due to the pandemic, this event was moved to a virtual format.
“We invited community members to join us using the Flipgrid platform to video themselves reading a book out loud,” LeBlanc said.
Over 50 community members have participated including Tyler Mayor Don Warren, city and county officials, local media personalities and community leaders.
“Switching to a virtual format has actually produced positive outcomes on so many levels,” LeBlanc said. “Students get to see that everyone can enjoy reading and students district-wide have access to the same community leaders and stories that would usually only be available to that one classroom.”
Because of the virtual setting, people outside of the Tyler-are community can also participate. LeBlanc said a few readers from outside of the country have participated as well.
To keep in compliance with copyright laws, Read Across Tyler can only be viewed by Tyler ISD students and staff.