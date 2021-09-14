Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, was recently honored for her work in helping children with developmental disabilities.
She earned the 2021 International Variety Presidential Citation Award through a nomination from the Variety Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City. Known as Variety KC, the nonprofit helps kids with disabilities receive the adaptive equipment and opportunities needed for activity and inclusion.
Variety KC helps children through mobility grants which award gifts like van lifts, wheelchairs, adaptive bicycles and prosthetic limbs to special needs children in need, provides technology and devices that reduce frustration and allow children with special needs to communicate more effortlessly, and support community projects (inclusive ball fields, playgrounds, and sports programs).
Variety KC Executive Director Deborah Wiebrecht said the nonprofit, which was established over 87 years ago, is instrumental in helping children with disabilities.
“We are making a cultural difference in the lives of kids with a variety of disabilities, getting them off the bench and onto an equal playing field,” she said.
Wiebrecht said she was thrilled for Mahomes and commended her work with the organization.
“We are excited that Randi was honored for her heart and her efforts. For Variety KC, Randi’s contributions go way beyond monetary; it’s the positive association she brings. Randi and her family have drawn attention to a sometimes invisible population of children with special needs. The pride and confidence Variety KC Kids feel from this association is immeasurable,” Wiebrecht said.
“For Randi to give a voice to this population of invisible kids is a life changer for them and their families. She helps them be seen and hopefully included so it becomes the new normal,” she continued. “She has been involved with our organization for three years now and her support, fundraising efforts and involvement with the kids has made a huge difference.”
One of the projects Mahomes has worked on is the creation of sign language boards to be displayed in various locations for children throughout the city.
“The sign language boards will be at many Kansas City, Missouri playgrounds for kids to learn from,” Wiebrecht said.
Mahomes received the award during a small ceremony before the Chiefs game on Sunday with Wiebrecht and Variety KC child Olivia Bloomfield.