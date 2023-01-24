Ralph Caraway Jr. took the oath of office Tuesday after being appointed by the Commissioners Court as Smith County Pct. 1 Constable.
The appointment followed the resignation of Curtis Traylor-Harris.
Caraway Jr. was appointed and sworn in as Interim Constable July 8, while Traylor-Harris was awaiting trial on felony charges, of which he has since been convicted and is waiting appeal.
Traylor-Harris sent a resignation letter on Jan. 19 to Smith County Judge Neal Franklin and it was approved by the Commissioners Court. Now, Caraway will officially serve as Pct. 1 Constable until the 2024 Primary and General Elections are held.
Caraway Jr. is a longtime Smith County employee.
He came to the Constable’s Office from the District Attorney’s Office, where he worked as an investigator since 2019. Prior to that he worked for the Sheriff’s Office from 2005-19.He started as a detention officer in the jail and worked his way up to Captain over jail operations.
Throughout his time at the Sheriff’s Office, he also served as patrol deputy, Criminal Investigations Division detective, a member of the FBI High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, a patrol sergeant, narcotics sergeant and jail lieutenant. He currently holds a Master Peace Officer License and a jailer’s license.
Traylor-Harris was sentenced to five years' probation in December following a guilty verdict during a trial for property theft by a public servant. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
If he breaks that probation, he would go to a state jail facility for two years.
Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.
The oppression charge has not been tried at this time. He is currently appealing the verdict, according to judicial records.
According to arrest documents, Banks' body camera footage, which was turned on accidentally, shows Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing objects from a Tyler residence in late January 2021 during the eviction.
The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.
Holman and Banks’ charges of theft and official oppression remain pending.